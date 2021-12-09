Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.10

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 10648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,643. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

