Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $598.25

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$598.25 and last traded at C$590.62, with a volume of 29661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$584.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$743.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$535.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$545.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

