Family Firm Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

