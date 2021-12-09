Family Firm Inc. Purchases New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

