Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,973 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after buying an additional 753,953 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 260.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 221,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 160,163 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ FPAC opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.