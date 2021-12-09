Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 36,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $341.08 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

