Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 185,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.