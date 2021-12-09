Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $716,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

