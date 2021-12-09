Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 930.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $80,880,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

