Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.