Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Equinix by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Equinix by 29.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $814.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $794.84 and a 200 day moving average of $809.91. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

