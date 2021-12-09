Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

