FedEx Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

FedEx has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FedEx to earn $22.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $244.75 on Thursday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

