Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,265 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Boston Properties by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

