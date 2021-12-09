Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,120 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

