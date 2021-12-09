Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 77 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $320.84 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $342.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.71.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.