Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,409 shares of company stock worth $54,299,441. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

