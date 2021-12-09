Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 25.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $9,613,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

