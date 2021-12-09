Fifth Third Bancorp Has $109,000 Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares worth $1,473,222. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Freshpet stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

