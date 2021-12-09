Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 155 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

