Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 851 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08.

