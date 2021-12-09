Financial Analysis: Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) versus Its Competitors

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: POLXF) is one of 17 public companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Polydex Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 133 426 628 12 2.43

As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polydex Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polydex Pharmaceuticals -2.92% -2.21% -1.85% Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polydex Pharmaceuticals $4.86 million $210,000.00 -25.00 Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 7.43

Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Polydex Pharmaceuticals. Polydex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polydex Pharmaceuticals peers beat Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals. The company was founded by Thomas C. Usher on June 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

