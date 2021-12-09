Financial Contrast: Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Seiko Epson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas (International) $8.19 billion 1.73 $902.72 million N/A N/A Seiko Epson $9.00 billion 0.79 $279.37 million $0.82 10.79

Orient Overseas (International) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seiko Epson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Seiko Epson 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 5.79% 11.18% 5.38%

Dividends

Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $44.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.2%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Seiko Epson pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Orient Overseas (International) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

