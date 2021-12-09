Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.50. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $2,368,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

