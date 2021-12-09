FingerMotion (FNGR) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS: FNGR) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FingerMotion to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FingerMotion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -24.01% -247.73% -59.98% FingerMotion Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million -$4.38 million -38.71 FingerMotion Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -40.46

FingerMotion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FingerMotion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A FingerMotion Competitors 2483 12632 23429 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 18.62%. Given FingerMotion’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FingerMotion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FingerMotion competitors beat FingerMotion on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

