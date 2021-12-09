First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 86.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,589 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Community were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

First Community Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

