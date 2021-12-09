First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) CEO Acquires $59,250.00 in Stock

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) CEO Christopher J. Flynn purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.