First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Critical Analysis

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First High-School Education Group and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.76%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Kuke Music’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 0.84 $11.71 million N/A N/A Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.06 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -28.58

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Kuke Music on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

