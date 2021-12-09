First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.72

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.72 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 23904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.