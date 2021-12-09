First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) NA Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.73.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,964. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

