First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.94.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.25 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

