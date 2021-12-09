First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.