First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

