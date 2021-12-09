First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,811. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

