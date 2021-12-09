First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36.

