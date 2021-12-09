FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $195.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $127.61 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

