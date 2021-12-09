Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Five9 stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.12. 31,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,394. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.15. Five9 has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,460 shares of company stock worth $10,389,322 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

