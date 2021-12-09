Flowserve Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Flowserve has raised its dividend by 40.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Flowserve stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

