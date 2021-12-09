Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Flowserve’s shares have underperformed the industry. The company earnings and sales lagged estimates by 27.5% and 3.4%, respectively, in third-quarter 2021. Supply-chain, logistics and labor woes impacted revenues and gross profit. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings projection to $1.40-$1.45 from the previously mentioned $1.45-$1.65. Revenues are predicted to decrease 3.5-4.5% year over year compared with the 2-4% decline mentioned earlier. High debts, realignment expenses and international exposure might be concerning. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have decreased for fourth-quarter 2021, 2021 and 2022. A solid backlog level, the multi-year Flowserve 2.0 strategy, shareholder-friendly policies, and cost-saving actions are some tailwinds.”

FLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

FLS stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,352,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 125,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

