ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Major Shareholder A.S. Gravityrock Sells 64,428 Shares

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A.S. Gravityrock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ForgeRock alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90.

FORG stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. ForgeRock Inc has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Research analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.