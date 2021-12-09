Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $54.83.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

