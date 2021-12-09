Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
FRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $54.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
