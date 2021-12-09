Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,204 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $229.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

