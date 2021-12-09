Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

