Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,231.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,003.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.94, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

