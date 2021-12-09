Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $17.09 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 27,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $204.72 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

