Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $676,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Southern were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $754,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

