Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $954,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 141,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

