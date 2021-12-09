Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,134,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 104,657 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 151.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

