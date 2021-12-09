Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 1,053 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.34 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.99 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $432.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.