Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after acquiring an additional 99,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.79. The company has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Truist lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

